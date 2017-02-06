Detroit gas station worker caught on camera stealing Local News Detroit gas station worker caught on camera stealing A Detroit gas station manager wants to see an employee in handcuffs after catching her on camera cleaning out the register.

Ali Hamid manages the Pure Gas Station at Livernois and West Davison.

He juggles long hours to pay the bills to support his six children.

"I have big bills. I have too many bills for this," he said.

Wanting to spend the Super Bowl at home, he called a relative at a nearby gas station asking to borrow a cashier for the night.

"I called my cousin. This lady, she was working with him. I told him please, can you send her for five hours?" Hamid said.

Another worker went to relieve her just after 10 p.m. Sunday, when he found she was gone with register missing close to $800.

Hamid reviewed the surveillance video, seeing the woman appear to steal the money, then leave with a friend in a black Ford Fusion.

"She took it like it was her money. I've got six kids -- I'm not playing with the money," Hamid said.

Hamid later called police, who tell us they are still investigating.

He says he also called and texted the clerk, who he says admitted to taking $400, and to give it back.

"I don't need nothing from this lady. All I need is my money back and it will be OK. That's it," he said.

The gas station manager says he doesn't want any trouble with this lady. In fact, he says he won't even press charges, as long as he can get his money back.

If you recognize the woman in the video, call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.