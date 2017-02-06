Detroit girl, 15, missing after being dropped off for school

- The Detroit Police Department is asking for help after a 15-year-old girl was dropped off at school more than a week ago but never returned home.

Alicia Allen was dropped off for school around 8 a.m.in the 17500 block of Wyoming on Monday, January 30. According to police, when it was time for her to be picked up at the end of the day, she was no where to be found and never returned home.

Allen is 5'2", 154 lbs, and is in good physical condition but does have a learning disability, police said. She has brown complexion, black shoulder-length hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen in black pants a light blue school uniform shirt.

Anyone who has seen the girl or knows where she might be is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Twelfth Precinct Investigating Unit at 313-596-1200 or 313-596-1240.