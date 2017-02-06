MISSING: Detroit police look for Meoshi Dillard, 16

- Detroit police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.



Meoshi Dillard was last seen in the 2600 block of Oakman at 10 a.m., Jan. 18 after having an argument with her mother.

Dillard, who has light brown hair, is described as 5 feet, 1 inch and 120 pounds. She left her home after the argument and has not been seen since.

Dillard was last seen wearing a light blue acid wash jeans (with slits down front of both legs), dark olive green bomber jacket, and navy Timberland boots.

She was also carrying a navy Michael Kors large duffel bag and dark colored backpack. Dillard has a medical condition and did not take her medication with her.

If you see her or know her whereabouts, contact Detroit police at (313) 596-5200.