Violent week in Detroit leads to police crack down

Violent weekend in Detroit leads to police crack down A violent weekend in Detroit leaves at least four people dead and two others wounded including a 6-year-old boy.

Detroit police claim that overall crime in the city has been low except for a recent spike in homicides and shootings in the past week.

"Over the last week we have had 13 homicide victims, and 10 scenes," said Deputy Chief David LeValley, Detroit police. "Of those 13 homicide scenes we have identified the suspects or have them in custody on 10 of the 13."

Deputy Chief David LeValley says officers are working around the clock to make arrests. On Monday DPD made headway in a triple shooting on Sherwood, where three men were discovered shot and killed Saturday.

"We do have one person who is in custody that we know was at the scene when it occurred," said Dep. Chief David LeValley. "We have two others who are identified."

Another arrest was made in the case of a 6-year-old shot Sunday on Rosemont. Police say the child is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after being caught in the crossfire of a domestic dispute.

"The scene was a domestic altercation between the mother of the child and the person who we have in custody," LeValley said.

On Penrod, another shooting Sunday, stemming from an argument killing a 20 year old man, and injuring a 19-year-old.

"Individuals were arguing over some property," LeValley said. "One person produces a weapon, kills somebody. Kind of senseless."

In this case police are still looking for suspects.

"Everybody in the entire department from the officers on the street to the detectives leading the investigation, everybody is working hard," said LeValley.

Those arrested in these cases could be arraigned as soon as Tuesday morning. And as always, if you have any information that can help police, call DPD at (313) 596-5200 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.