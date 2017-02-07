Providence Hospital donating unused food to pantry in Taylor Local News Providence Hospital donating unused food to pantry in Taylor Hundreds of pounds of food are prepared every day in the kitchen of Providence Hospital for the 400 patients who need a taste of normalcy, but what happens to the food that isn't used?

Every day, many metro Detroiters don't have enough to feed their families. Two organizations are joining forces to help combat the growing food problem.

Rather than tossing the unused food, leftovers are being donated to Fish & Loaves in Taylor.

Once every two weeks, a crew from 2 Men and a Truck picks up the food from Providence and delivers it to the pantry to help provide food to those in need. Providence has donated over 500 lbs of food to Fish and Loaves in just two months.

St. John Macomb and St. John Detroit are joining in now, too, in donating their unused food. They plan to take part in this program in the next few months.