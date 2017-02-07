Man released by police as suspect in shooting of 6-year-old on Detroit's west side

- The man arrested in connection to the shooting of a 6-year-old on Detroit's west side has been released.

After holding the 44-year-old man for 48 hours, he has been ruled out as a suspect according to Michael Woody, public information office for the Detroit Police Department.

Woody said that he had been arrested based on statements from people at the scene and witnesses, but a more thorough investigation has removed him as a suspect.

On Saturday a suspect fired several gunshots into the house in the 7300 block of Rosemont, striking the little boy, who was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

If you have any information, please contact Detroit police at (313) 596-5200 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.