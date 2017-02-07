Investigators find gun at scene among ashes of 2-year-old house fire

- Nearly two years after a fire damaged two homes on Detroit's east side -- investigators return to the scene in search of evidence.

Tuesday morning investigators from Detroit police, Michigan State Police and ATF at the scene of a 2015 house fire on Fairview Street.

A resident who did not want to be identified says he remembers when the morning the house went up in flames.

"There was an explosion," he said. "It came from the back of the house over there and maybe a half an hour later it was a blaze."

He says his friends lived at the home and we're working to fix it up.

"Someone came along and disrupted that by throwing a firebomb in the back of it," he said.

This resident says fortunately his friends weren't home at the time of the fire, but two years later investigators are back at the scene.

Using metals detectors they discovered a hand gun. Investigators are questioning if the gun is connected to any other crime scenes in the city.

Detroit police officials would only say that a weapon was recovered as part of an ongoing investigation. FOX 2 also reached out to Detroit Fire Department officials who said they are following up but since it is an open case, they can't comment further.

One resident says this site is an eyesore and he hopes investigators have found what they were looking for.

"It was a suspicious fire, it was an arson fire, there is no question about that," he said. "That's probably what's holding up the demolition of this property.”