Ex-girlfriend says murder suspect joked he could hide body in crawl space Local News Ex-girlfriend says murder suspect joked he could hide body in crawl space Tuesday was the second day of trial for Hazel Park murder suspect, Jordan McClanahan.

McClanahan was arrested in May after police say he admitted to killing 21-year-old Jessica White and hiding her body in his attic.



McClanahan’s former girlfriend took the stand today telling the courtroom that McClanahan had access to a crawl space in his room and what he thought he could do with it.

"He had jokingly mentioned the crawl space," the ex-girlfriend said.

Attorney: "That he could do what with the crawl space?"

"That he could hide a body if he needed to," she said.



Police say McClanahan confessed to strangling Jessica White with a belt. He is charged with first-degree murder and mutilating a body.

Police say they searched the room and found White wrapped up and stuffed into a crawl space in his room. They said only he would have access to that hiding place.

White had been missing since April 23 before she was found on May 3.