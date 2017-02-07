FedEx driver dies after being hit by woman fleeing earlier accident Local News FedEx driver dies after being hit by woman fleeing earlier accident A crash in Detroit killed the driver of a fed ex truck who was just going about his job.



The driver accused of causing the wreck, police tell us she was leaving the scene of a separate accident a couple miles away. The force of the impact T-boned the FedEx truck and knocked it clear on its side.

The 46-year-old man working for FedEx was taken to the hospital where he later died.

"It was pretty bad because it was lying off to its side, it was a real bad accident," said Calvin McGee who lives near the crash.

It all happened in a Detroit neighborhood at the corner of Newport and Chandler Park where the posted speed limit is 25 miles an hour.

But police say the 26-year-old woman behind the wheel of a maroon Ford Fusion which landed in the median, was in such a hurry she blew right through a stop sign. It left an uncommon sight in the relatively quiet neighborhood.

"There was only one other accident that was bad like this," said McGee. "Because someone ran a stop sign but nothing other than that."

Police say before her collision with the FedEx truck she was leaving the scene of an accident near Harper and I-94. No one was injured in that initial crash.



Witnesses watched as she was led from a police car in handcuffs to an ambulance where police say the woman was treated for minor injuries.

She was eventually taken back in police custody where criminal charges are expected in this case.

