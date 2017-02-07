Woman shot in the face sitting inside own house Local News Woman shot in the face sitting inside own house A woman was wounded twice including in the face while inside her home Tuesday night.

Someone fired shots into the house on Oakfield, near Seven Mile and the Southfield freeway, leaving the woman wounded in her face and stomach sometime after 10 p.m., according to Detroit police.

The victim was able to call 911 and was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

Police have not released any description of the suspect.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit police at (313) 596-5200 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP which will allow you to remain anonymous.

