Detroit kicks off annual summer jobs program, Grow Detroit's Young Talent 2017

- Mayor Mike Duggan has launched Detroit's annual effort to find summer jobs for teens and young adults.

Duggan discussed the Grow Detroit's Young Talent 2017 enrollment campaign Wednesday morning at DTE Energy Headquarters in Detroit.

The program asks for support from companies and foundations to help create employment for 8,000 Detroit residents between 14 and 24 years of age.This year, it will provide opportunities for youth to receive industry-recognized certifications and expanded vocational training.

Last year's goal also was 8,000 jobs. About 5,600 jobs were provided in 2015.

For more information or to enroll, visit www.gdyt.org.