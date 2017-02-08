Reconstructive surgery begins for dog found with nose, ears cut off in Detroit

Baron the rottweiler was found mutilated on Detroit's east side in January. Three weeks later, he's undergoing reconstructive surgery to repair his nose.

Baron the rottweiler was found mutilated on Detroit's east side in January. Three weeks later, he's undergoing reconstructive surgery to repair his nose.

Baron the rottweiler was found mutilated on Detroit's east side in January. Three weeks later, he's undergoing reconstructive surgery to repair his nose.

Baron the rottweiler was found mutilated on Detroit's east side in January. Three weeks later, he's undergoing reconstructive surgery to repair his nose.

Baron the rottweiler was found mutilated on Detroit's east side in January. Three weeks later, he's undergoing reconstructive surgery to repair his nose.

- Surgery is currently underway on a dog who was found wandering the streets of Detroit with his nose and ears cut off last month.

The Michigan Humane Society said on Wednesday that Baron was currently in surgery to have his nose reconstructed. MHS also said that they are performing work on the dog's tail.

Dr. Bryden Stanley from the Michigan State University Veterinary Medical Center is performing the reconstructive operation and is being assisted by MHS.

The surgery started around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to take all afternoon and into the evening.

Dog discovered in Detroit with nose and ears cut off

The dog, since named Baron, was discovered in January near Livernois and Warren with its ears and nose cut off as well as deep cuts to its back legs and tail. The dog's eyes were also injured.

He was originally discovered by someone who noticed he was extremely thin. When they coaxed him into a nearby business, they realized he had been brutally mutilated and called the Michigan Humane Society.

Rescued Rottweiler found mutilated with nose, ears cut off

"The nose has been removed, both ears have been removed straight down to the skull," Michigan Humane Society cruelty investigator Mark Ramos said. "The tail has been docked, a large portion of the tail has been removed and there's large abrasions on his back legs."

Mutilated dog hasn't given up on humans despite trauma

There's currently a $40,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of who is responsible for the dog's awful treatment. If you know anything, call the MHS hotline at (313) 872-3401.