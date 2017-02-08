Snyder: Health care changes under Trump administration may take years Local News Snyder: Health care changes under Trump administration may take years As the governor laid out his budget proposal Wednesday, many had the future of their health care insurance at the forefront

As the governor laid out his budget proposal Wednesday, many had the future of their health care insurance at the forefront

Snyder laid out multiple proposals, including hiring 100 more state troopers, pumping another $50 million into Flint to resolve the water crisis, increasing higher education spending by $37 million and spending between $50 and $100 more per student plus another $778 for at-risk students living in poverty.

But the elephant in the room was what will happen to 600,000 people who now have health care insurance for the first time, but are at risk because no one knows what the new Trump administration will do about repealing Obamacare.

Michigan's health program is a spin off of that.

Sen. Jim Marleau, R-Lake Orion, wants to keep the program admits there is anxiety out there right now.

"I'm very confident that we're going to take care of this. We have a great team here in the State of Michigan and we're relying on our partners in Washington right now," he said.

For the first time, Snyder is saying the changes will not come overnight, but the state may get a reprieve for two to three years.

"It's likely that we'll continue for at least the next fiscal year. I haven't heard anyone changing it much faster than that. ...This is not an official statement but that's talking to different congressional people and senators," he said.

The governor has said if there is no replacement money from the Trump administration for Michigan program, the state cannot afford to continue it by itself.

But for now, Snyder does not have to face that prospect.