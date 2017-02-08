Truck crashes into Port Huron High School

- A pickup truck crashed into a Port Huron High School classroom Wednesday afternoon.

No students were in the classroom at the time of the crash and the driver was not injured, according to the school district.

There has been no indication as to what caused the crash. Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.



In a statement, Port Huron Schools said:

"A vehicle crashed into an empty classroom at Port Huron High after school today. No students were involved and no one was injured. Classes at PHHS will resume as normally scheduled tomorrow. The building is safe and @PHSchools would like to thank the first responders and district maintenance personnel who provided their expert attention to this situation."