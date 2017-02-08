After guilty plea, Brian Banks resumes political career Local News After guilty plea, Brian Banks resumes political career It looked like eight-time felon Brian Banks' political career might be on hold after his latest criminal conviction. But now just two days after resigning from the state legislature, the Detroit Democrat is already seeking campaign donations. Now there is speculation he could run for his old seat.

On Monday Banks submitted his resignation as part of a misdemeanor plea after admitting to bamboozling a credit union for a loan.

Attorney: "Mr. Banks, back on June 29th, of 2010, did you prepare an application for a loan from the Detroit Metropolitan Credit Union?"

Banks: "Yes."

Attorney: "Okay. In that application did you put information that was false?"

Banks: "Yes."

Attorney: "Okay and did you overstate what your income was in that application?"

Banks: "Yes."

Attorney: "Did you do that with the intent to get a loan?"

Banks: "Yes."

Now Brian Banks is sending out a flier asking people to give him more money - for as little as $50 you can party with the former lawmaker.

For $5,000 you can be his platinum pal. While some political observers were shocked that Banks would start hustling so soon after his resignation, you can see from this flyer he sent out in January that he's just modifying his plans.

The original flyer invites to you attend an evening reception "in support of the honorable State Representative Brian Banks."

The updated invites you to come to the same party but now you get to support "a true fighter for the people."

There's no mention of how trying to cheat some of those people is why he no longer represents some of those people.

Judge: "Mr. Banks you understand that the terms of the plea offer are that if you resign from the State House of Representatives, that the Attorney General's office would then let you plead guilty to a one year misdemeanor that is making false statements on a financial loan application."

A day after Banks' latest disgrace word began to spread that he might run to replace himself.

But Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette who forced Banks out of office, pointed out that the state constitution says a representative can only be elected three times and Banks has been elected three times.

But Democratic Rep. Tim Greimel and Republican Rep. Joseph Graves have each been elected four times. Once each in special elections to fill vacancies and then to three full terms. The Michigan Secretary of State says that because Banks has already been elected to three full terms, he can't run again.

Banks declined to tell M.L. Elrick his plans, texting only "I plan to work on issues that matter most to Detroiters."

Perhaps that's why he still wants folks to give him all that dough. Candidates from both parties are already lining up to run for Banks' seat.

In the meantime Banks can look forward to his sentencing before Judge Michael Hathaway on Feb. 17. He has been told he will get one day in jail with credit for time served with no restitution or additional jail time. He can begin running for something soon.