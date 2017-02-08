Eastpoint burglary victim wants to help teen suspects Local News Eastpoint burglary victim wants to help teen suspects An Eastpoint woman is angry her personal items were stolen from her home but says she wants to help the young group of suspects spotted on her home cameras breaking into her house.

The victim, Anise, says she was targeted on January 28th.

"I was angry, I was ready to find them and do some harm," she said.

Anise says her cameras show three teenagers sneaking around the back of her house, hopping the fence, and then breaking a window.



"I don't know if I was targeted because of my disability, but at the end of the day I want them to be found."

Anise has Limb-girdle which is a progressive form of Muscular Dystrophy.

This makes it difficult for her to walk and she is forced to spend a lot of time in her bed.

"I wanted to hurt them," she said. "But as days went on I looked at the video and I said these are someone's babies."

Despite the loss of items she realized jail is not the answer.

"I want them to get some help to be able to turn a life around."

Eastpoint police have an active investigation and are pursuing leads.

If you can provide any information about the suspects call Eastpoint police department (586) 445-5100 or Crime Stoppers at (800) SPEAK-UP where you can remain anonymous.