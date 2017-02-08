Young mother disappears after September car accident [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Brandi Brown Local News Young mother disappears after September car accident Deep mystery surrounds the disappearance of a Detroit woman who went missing after a car accident in September.

It's been roughly five months since Brandi Brown disappeared. The 24-year-old mother went missing shortly after she was released from Sinai Grace following a car accident. Her family says it is not like her to go days, let alone months, without contacting someone.

She was last seen near the Seven Mile and Forrer Street area on Detroit's west side. Brandi is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has a tattoo of her daughter's name Allycia, on the back of her right shoulder.

Her grandmother fears the worst.

"For her to be missing all this time," she said. "She was very close to me, she always called me and say would you fix me some chicken and dressing and macaroni and cheese. She didn't do it at the holiday. And then her daughter had a birthday and she didn't call her daughter and she always called her daughter on her birthday."

"I've just been running places anywhere I hear where somebody might know something, I go there and I've been going by her house and it's still the same."

Brandi was living in the 18000 block of Schaefer around the time she went missing.

That's where FOX 2 met Vito Jordan who's lived in the area for years.

"I don't recognize her, I don't recognize her face," he said.

If you have any information on Brandi's disappearance or where she might be, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

