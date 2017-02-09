Driver crashes fleeing Dearborn Heights police; woman killed Local News Driver crashes fleeing Dearborn Heights police; woman killed Michigan State Police is investigating after a police pursuit in Dearborn Heights ended in a fatal crash.

- Michigan State Police is investigating after a police pursuit in Dearborn Heights ended in a fatal crash. One woman was killed and the man who was driving the car is in the hospital in critical condition.

Dearborn Heights tried to pull over a car around 5 a.m. Thursday at Dartmouth and Bayhan streets, the Dearborn Heights Police Chief tells us. Police attempted to pull over the Chevy Cobalt for a traffic violation that was not specified.

We're told the driver sped off and lost control just a couple of blocks down Dartmouth Street and crashed at Sylvia Street, which is just inside Inkster city limits near Inkster Road and Annapolis Street.

No officers were injured in the pursuit.

A woman who was riding in the car was killed in the crash, and the male driver is in critical condition.

Michigan State Police are taking over the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.