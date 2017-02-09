2 men, teen girl charged for double murder in Westland [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Dominik Charleston, 19, Amber Tackett, 17 and Kobi Taylor, 19. Local News 2 men, teen girl charged for double murder in Westland Three suspects were charged in connection to a double homicide in Westland.

Dominik Charleston, 19, Kobi Taylor, 19, and Amber Tackett, 17 were at 18th District Court for a double fatal shooting of two men discovered Monday near Treadwell and Noreen streets.



Police believe the shooting was drug related.

The victims were identified as 19-year-old Jordan Baker of Wayne, and 35-year-old Howard Wick of Westland.

Charleston, a Taylor man, has been charged with two counts of first degree murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of armed robbery, and one count of felony firearm and is being held without bond.

Taylor, who is homeless, has been charged with two counts of felony murder, two counts of armed robbery, and one count of felony firearm and is being held without bond.

Tackett, of Taylor, was charged with two counts of felony murder, and two counts of armed robbery and one count of felony firearm.

