Community rallies for 27-year-old Clinton Twp teacher battling cancer Local News Community rallies for 27-year-old Clinton Twp teacher battling cancer A Clinton Township teacher is in the fight of her life.

The 27-year-old vibrant math teacher and volleyball coach at Chippewa Valley High School got a life-altering diagnosis last month.

Nichole Wouters found out she has stage four lung cancer and it has spread to her brain. The news came as a shock, since she'd never smoked and was in the best shape of her life.

Thursday night community supporters attended "Wouters’ Warriors" fundraising dinner at the Italian-American Cultural Society.



Nichole is overwhelmed by all the support she's received.

"It is so amazing to feel so loved, so supported by everyone," Nichole said.

"I am amazed at the turnout," said Casey Stadler, event coordinator. "We sort of put out feelers in the community and it's a total showing of how much the community cares for Nichole."

During the dinner Nichole got word that one person made an anonymous donation of $10,000. All proceeds raised will go directly to help Nichole pay for her cancer treatment.

If you would like to help, there is a GoFundMe for Wouters’ Warriors. CLICK HERE to donate.