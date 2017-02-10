Some Detroiters fed up with blue glow atop Ford Field Local News Some Detroiters fed up with blue glow atop Ford Field Some Detroiters aren't too thrilled about Ford Field's recent lighting upgrade. They are fed up with seeing the blue glow in the sky late at night.

- Some Detroiters aren't too thrilled about Ford Field's recent lighting upgrade. They are fed up with seeing the blue glow in the sky late at night.

A Detroit woman has started a petition on Change.org to get the lights turned off. She says the blue glow doesn't serve any purpose, and that it's a waste of energy that causes unnecessary light pollution.

More than 900 people have signed the petition, fed up with the glow coming in their windows every night. Petition signers have left comments saying things like the lights are "intrusive" and "distracting." Others say it ruins the view of the Detroit skyline.

Once the petition has been signed by 1,000 people, the creator says it will be sent to the Planning Department, the Building Inspector and Mayor Duggan.

You can get more information or sign the petition here at www.change.org.