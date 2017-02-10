Detroit man killed in high-speed crash into I-94 ramp guardrail

- A 64-year-old man from Detroit was killed early Friday morning when he struck an interstate guardrail at a high rate of speed, Michigan State Police say.

The man was going eastbound on I-96 when he attempted to take the ramp to I-94. Police say he was speeding, lost control and struck the guardrail face.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. It's not known right now if alcohol or narcotics also played a factor in the crash.

"This crash could have been avoided if the suggested speed limit would have been followed," MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said. The posted speed for the ramp is 30 mph. Police have not said how fast the man was driving.