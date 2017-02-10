Driver fleeing police injured in crash with semi in southwest Detroit

- Authorities are investigating after a police pursuit ended in a crash in southwest Detroit.

Police were pursuing the driver of a black Camry on northbound I-75. The driver exited and went onto the service drive, where the driver crashed into the back of a semi truck near Dragoon Street. Michigan State Police say the driver had to be cut out of the car, and that he was severely injured. His condition is not known at this time.

It's not known at this time why police were pursuing the driver.

It's also not known at this time how long the chase had lasted before the crash.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.