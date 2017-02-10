Hazel Park man guilty of murdering Jessica White

- A man who was accused of strangling a 21-year-old woman and then stuffing her body in an attic has been found guilty by a jury.

Jordan McClanahan was found guilty of first-degree murder and guilty of desecrating a body/mutilation.

Jessica White disappeared in April of 2016. In the initial days, she was presumed missing and McClanahan, a long-time friend, helped loved ones look for her. McClanahan's father eventually searched their attic crawl space and discovered the body a couple weeks later. Authorities say McClanahan confessed after that.

Authorities say McClanahan strangled White with a belt around her neck and then cut off her finger tips with a bolt cutter.

The jury deliberated for less than an hour on Friday before reaching their verdict. McClanahan's alleged confession was played in court the day prior.

A first-degree murder charge carries a sentence of up to life in prison.

