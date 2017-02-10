Woman facing second-degree murder charges in Fed Ex driver's death Local News Woman facing second-degree murder charges in Fed Ex driver's death A woman accused of hitting and killing a Fed Ex driver faced a judge Friday as the victim's heartbroken family demanded justice.

Myah Batts, 26, is charged with 2nd degree murder, driving without a license and operating while intoxicated causing death.

Batt was arrested after causing the crash in Detroit.



The force of impact knocked a Fed Ex truck on its side and took the life of the driver -- 46-year-old Roderick Motley.

"He did 23 years at Fed Ex and his life was taken by a reckless driver," said Motley's cousin, Nina Forney.

Motley was a father of four, leaving behind his children and wife and a family who loved him dearly.

"It's something that I could never get over. We grew up like siblings," Forney said.

He'll be remembered for his contagious smile. Known as the DJ of the family, he ensured everyone had a good time when he was around.

"That's what I'm going to have to hold on and cherish and pass to his children. Because that's what he would want me to do," Gabrielle Olaira, the victim's niece.

As for Batts, she has numerous violations on her driving record, from driving on a suspended license to speeding and causing an accident.

"For her to have repeated suspensions and to be behind the wheel -- It's hard," Forney said.

Police say she was fleeing the scene of a non-injury accident on Tuesday when she collided with the Fed Ex truck, taking Motley's life.

"I have no remorse for her and I pray that everything that she deserves, she gets,” Olaira said.

Her attorney hoped Batts could at least be with her family as the case moves forward.

"She is a lifelong resident of the City of Detroit. There is no possibility of her leaving this particular area. She has strong family ties. We are asking for a reasonable bond in this matter," said attorney Daniel Reid.

The judge says even though Batts has never been convicted of a felony.

The judge says given the seriousness of the charges she will being held on half million cash surety bond.