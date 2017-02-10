WATCH: Mike Ilitch Gone At 87

Detroit Red Wings, Tigers owner Mike Ilitch passed away Friday at the age of 87.

Posted:Feb 10 2017 06:52PM EST

Updated:Feb 10 2017 07:24PM EST

DETROIT (WJBK/AP) - Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers owner Mike Ilitch, who founded the Little Caesars Pizza empire, has died. He was87.

Family spokesman Doug Kuiper says Ilitch died Friday at a hospital in Detroit.

Ilitch and his wife opened their first Little Caesars restaurant in suburban Detroit in 1959, and the business eventually grew into the world's largest carry-out pizza chain.

Ilitch paid a reported $8 million for the Detroit Red Wings 1982, and the team won at least four championships under his ownership.

A decade later, Ilitch paid $85 million for the Detroit Tigers and began pumping money into player salaries. The Tigers advanced to the World Series in 2006, but lost to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here is the full press release: 

Follow @FOX2Sports on Twitter as this story continues to develop.  


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories