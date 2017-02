Sports fans remember Mike Ilitch Local News Sports fans remember Mike Ilitch

Tonight the marquee on the Fox Theatre pays tribute to Mike Ilitch.

People who were out and about downtown Friday night are reacting to the loss of the billionaire businessman.

Ilitch had passion for everything he did. He was on the track team and baseball team at Cooley High School in Detroit.

He spent four years in the U.S. Marines before signing a minor league contract with the Detroit Tigers. His philanthropic efforts have been immeasurable in the city.