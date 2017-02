Let It Rip Weekend: Detroit schools and Betsy DeVos Local News Let It Rip Weekend: Detroit schools and Betsy DeVos Let It Rip Weekend: Detroit schools & Betsy DeVos

Today on Let It Rip Weekend: The DPSCD school board is considering filing suit against the state, which wants to close dozens of schools in Detroit that they say are performing poorly. What's the best solution? And with Betsy DeVos in as Secretary of Education, will the change she brings be good for local kids?

On the panel:

Ivy Bailey, Detroit Federation of Teachers President

Clark Durant, Cornerstone Schools founder