Public visitation announced for Mike Ilitch

- The Ilitch family has announced the details on ways in which community members can share their memories and pay their respects to Mike Ilitch.

Details for public memorials and opportunities to share condolences are as follows:

Beginning February 13 at 1 p.m. - Public Memorial Display at Comerica Park

Beginning Monday, February 13 at 1 p.m., community members are invited to share memories or write messages of condolence on a temporary, public memorial site to be organized outside of Comerica Park, near the "Big Tiger". Memorial sentiments will be saved and shared with family.

February 15, Noon - 8 p.m. - Public Visitation at the Fox Theatre Grand Lobby

Mr. Ilitch will lie in repose for a public visitation on Wednesday, February 15, from noon - 8 p.m. in the Grand Lobby of the historic Fox Theatre. Community members are invited to the lobby of this national historic site that Mike and his wife Marian fully restored and established as the world headquarters of Little Caesars in 1989.

Additional memorial opportunities and recognition events will be planned, including at Joe Louis Arena, the Lakeland Complex and the Little Caesars Arena construction site.

The family shared the following statement in appreciation for the support of the community during this difficult time:

"To everyone who has so graciously remembered Mike Ilitch, we extend a heartfelt thank you. The volume of condolences and kind wishes overwhelms us, and we appreciate it more than words can express. We know that he would've been touched by the outpouring of support, especially from this community that he so loved. We will miss him tremendously, and we are grateful, humbled and comforted to know that his lifetime was filled with well-lived moments."

Mr. Ilitch, the co-founder of Little Caesars Pizza, owner of the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings, Chairman of Ilitch Holdings, and champion for Detroit, died February 10 at age 87.

The Ilitch family will hold a small, private memorial service for close friends and family members in the coming days. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mike Ilitch be made to:

Ilitch Charities

www.IlitchCharities.org

The Detroit Red Wings Foundation

http://RedWings.nhl.com/club/microhome.htm?location=/foundation

The Detroit Tigers Foundation

http://Detroit.Tigers.mlb.com/det/community/foundation.jsp

Free parking will be available in the Fox Garage and the surface lots in front of Comerica Park.