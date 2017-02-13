County leaning toward continuing jail project in Detriot instead of new complex Local News Watch: Evans to review Rock Ventures' failed jail site proposal Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans gave an update Monday morning on the Rock Ventures proposal at the site of the county's failed jail project.

Evans said press conference at this point it appears they are leaning toward continuing to build on the jailed project and possibly skipping out on the Dan Gilbert project.

They do plan to continue to vet the proposal and take a closer look at it.

Rock Ventures LLC has made an offer to Wayne County to build a new criminal justice center and court house in exchange for the failed jail project's site on Gratiot Avenue.

Evans says he wonders if the $420 million Gilbert is proposing will be enough money to fund the proposal, and what would happen to the $200 million in jail bonds if the county moves the jail. They would like to resolve the tax issues and the uncertainty relating to the use of money from jail bonds if they built on the new Rock Ventures site.

The new complex will be an adult detention center, juvenile detention center and criminal courthouse, while the developer would propose a $1 billion mixed-use commercial project at the Gratiot site instead. That structure could then be used to house the proposed MLS Soccer expansion team which Rock founder Dan Gilbert and Pistons owner Tom Gores have submitted paperwork for.

The proposed site of the new criminal justice complex is located at East Forest Avenue, east of I-75, approximately 1.5 miles north of the Gratiot Avenue Site.

The projected cost of completing the jail is pegged at $250 million -- the county has already spent $150 million on the mess -- and another $50 million is needed to upgrade the Murphy building.

You can watch the whole press conference here on Fox 2 News Now: