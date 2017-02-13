Man killed during break-in on Detroit's west side Local News Man killed during break-in on Detroit's west side Police are searching for a suspect after a man was killed during a break-in at a home on Detroit's west side.

- Police are searching for a suspect after a man was killed during a break-in at a home on Detroit's west side.

Police say a 21-year-old man was shot and killed around 4 a.m. Sunday inside a home in the 15800 block of Chatham, which is near Lahser Road and Fenkell Avenue.

Investigators say a woman heard someone trying to bust open the side door. She hid in a closet and called 911 as the victim was shot multiple times.

Police have not released a description of the suspect or the suspects. They have also not yet given the name of the victim.

"It's sad that this young man had to lose his life this way without somebody being able to resolve the conflict without violence, but, that's the city we live in," says neighbor Marlin Franklin. He says crime usually isn't that bad in their neighborhood, as they live close to a park where children often play.

It's not known at this time if the man and the woman owned or lived in the home.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.