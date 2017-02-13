Metallica coming to Detroit this summer

- Metallica is bringing its WorldWired Tour to Detroit this summer. The band will be at Comerica Park on July 12 with Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat.

Metallica says this is their first extended tour in the United States since 2009.

Presales for Fan Club members begin February 14. Public onsale is Friday, February 17 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased at tigers.com/metallica, Tickets.com and Comerica Park Box Office. To charge tickets by phone, call 866-66-TIGER.

Every ticket purchased through official outlets includes your choice of a standard physical or standard digital copy of Hardwired …To Self-Destruct. Fans should expect to receive information from Warner Music Artist Services on how to redeem their albums WITHIN 14 business days after their purchase. Full details of how you can gift the album, should you have already purchased, will be given on the redemption page.