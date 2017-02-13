Suspect shot, killed in officer-involved shooting on Detroit's west side

- A suspect was shot and killed by a Detroit police officer on the city's west side Monday afternoon, Chief James Craig said in a Facebook live video. The shooting happened at Ostego and Webb streets, which is near Elmhurst Street and Livenois Avenue.

Craig says officers saw a speeding driver and attempted to pull the driver over. The driver didn't stop, and eventually struck a pole.

The suspect got out of the car and began to run, and officers followed him for about a quarter of a mile, Chief Craig said. Officers caught up to the man at the rear of an abandoned home.

As officers were taking the man into custody, the suspect lunged in the direction of the officers, Craig said. One of the officers' weapons was out , and the officer was in the process of re-holstering it when the suspect lunged. One shot was fired and struck the suspect.

Chief Craig says the suspect appeared to have been struck in the lower torso, and paramedics pronounced him deceased.

The suspect's name has not yet been given.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.