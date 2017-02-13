Detroit 7-month-old dead from blunt force trauma, medical examiner rules Local News Detroit 7-month-old dead from blunt force trauma, medical examiner rules Detroit Police say they have arrested the father of a 7-month-old boy who died last week blunt force trauma to his chest and abdomen.

The father, 24-year-old Wesley Daniel, was arrested and charged Monday with murder and first degree child abuse.

Winston Daniel died Wednesday when he was discovered in his crib in a Detroit home in the 1900 block of Cabot.

According to the medical examiner, Winston had multiple blunt force to his chest and abdomen.

Police said they were called to the home around 5 a.m. on Feb. 8.

The boy's father said he laid the boy down at 11 p.m. Tuesday, and went to check on him around 5 a.m. He told police that the boy was on his back and unresponsive.

EMS arrived and took the baby to the hospital. He was pronounced dead on arrival.

The boy's uncle contacted FOX 2 and said that Winston was with his father and his father's girlfriend the night he died. Winston's mom was not at the home when the boy died.

"My baby's gone. And he'll never come back to me," said the baby's mother, Michelle Robertson.

While it seems their world is falling apart, they desperately cling to memories of the good times.

"Everywhere we'd go people would just say, he's so beautiful. Even in death he was beautiful. He was just always smiling," Robertson said.

The broken up couple also had another son, 2-year-old Wesley Jr. He has been taken by child protective services, pending the results of the investigation.

"I'm fighting to get him back. It's all I can do to just fight and try to stay strong," Robertson said.

The boy's mother is asking for your help in to raise money, so she can pay for a proper burial for her son.

CLICK HERE if you want to help.