Detroit police looking for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run Local News Detroit police looking for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run Detroit police are looking for the person they said was driving a two-door Dodge Challenger that hit and killed a 50-year-old woman Saturday morning while she was crossing the street in Detroit.

Surveillance video in a BP gas station captured the moment before Detroit police say she walked outside, attempted to cross at the intersection of West 7 mile and Rutherford around 1:30 in the morning.



"The guy at night, she told him it was her birthday and he gave her some cigarettes and she walked outside and got hit.", said Tyrone Lilly, the BP clerk. "It happens a lot on this corner. There's a lot of speeders on 7 mile. We need more lights and more cameras."

Longtime friends in the area only know the victim as Mrs. Robinson. They say for years she routinely visited all the businesses at the intersection.

"Everybody knew her. She talked to everybody. She would stand right there in front of the party store and talked to people.", said Barbara Mobley, friend of victim.

Another friend said the victim was battling addiction.

Sandra Albert, friend of victim, "She was a beautiful soul, a beautiful spirit. She was dealing with her demons."

Police say the driver sped off Westbound after fatally striking the woman.

Her friends have asked the driver to do what's right.

"I just hope they catch him. Whoever he is, he needs to go down."

"It's your fault. I mean, she did have on dark clothing, if he were to stop, maybe it could have been a factor but you didn't stop."

Detroit police say there is no known suspect or license plate number in this case at this time. If you have any information that could help call police or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-(800) SPEAK-UP where you may remain anonymous.