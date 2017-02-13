Detroit mother says two young boys never came home from school

- Detroit police are searching for two missing boys.

Their mother said that her 10-year-old and 6-year-old never came home after school on Monday.

The brothers, 10-year-old Jeremiah Tyus and 6-year-old Isiah Tyus, attend Flagstaff Academy on Wisconsin Street.

The mother says the boys walk to school from their home on Cloverlawn.

The mother told police that when she went to the school looking for the boys. She was told that some of the other children saw Jeremiah leaving school around 3:20 PM.

Call police if you have any information that can help locate the missing boys.