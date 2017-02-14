Parole board to vote for 'White Boy Rick' hearing after meeting with chairman Local News Parole board to vote for 'White Boy Rick' hearing after meeting with chairman The imprisoned drug dealer known as "White Boy Rick" met with the chairman of the Michigan parole board, part of his latest bid for release.

Richard Wershe has been in prison for 29 years for possession with intent to deliver more than 650 grams of cocaine, a crime he committed when he was 17.

He met in private with the chair of the parole board Tuesday for what could very well be the most important interview of his life. We're told the meeting lasted an hour, and that the chair asked him questions like what he would do if he was released, if he thought he could get a job and where he would live.

He's serving a life sentence with occasional opportunities for parole. The parole board so far has declined to release him. But this time Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy is staying neutral on freedom for the 47-year-old Wershe.

The next step is the 10 members of the parole board will vote in June whether to move forward with a public hearing on his release. If the majority vote yes, a public hearing will happen in June.