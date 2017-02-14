Woman dies in crash and splits utility pole in half on Hubbell St. Local News Woman dies in crash and splits utility pole in half on Hubbell St. A utility pole split in half on Hubbell Street at Chicago on Detroit's west side after a multi-car crash.

Witnesses say the woman who was driving the van was speeding down West Chicago when she crashed into the black Chevy Silverado.

The driver was trying to turn onto Chicago at Hubbell.

"She was flying. She was doing at least about 80 or 90." said witness, Latoya Halloway.

Halloway and her Grandmother were also driving down Chicago where the speed limit is 30 miles-per-hour.

"She didn't even try to stop because there's no skid marks at all." said witness, Tina Hagwood.

"She hit that pole mighty hard. The impact itself was just crazy."

They said paramedics responded. The man driving the truck was able to get out on his own.

"He got out with a big old gash in his leg. He said to check on her that he was alright right now."

That woman was not okay.

"She was going mighty fast, jaws of life got her out. They was doing CPR. They got her to the hospital and that's where she died."

FOX 2 was told surveillance cameras from the gas station near the accident captured the crash. Police have those, but one problem for them in this investigation was getting close to the cars because the wires were still live well after the crash.

Witnesses shaken by what they saw. A tragedy played out before their eyes on Valentine's Day.

"That's the worst accident I ever seen."