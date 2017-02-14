Two more children pulled from icy lake in Shelby Township

- The Shelby Township fire department has rescued two young boys from Crystal Lake.

Officials said that one of the boys is 2-years-old and the other may be 9.

Both boys fell through the ice of Crystal Lake located near 23 Mile and DeQuindre around 7 Tuesday night.

A firefighter in a dive suit walked on to the lake to rescue the boys. When he wrapped his arms around the boys all three were pulled on to shore by rescue teams.

The children were transported to Troy Beaumont to be examined.