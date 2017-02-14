Chesterfield man charged with molesting a minor for 2nd time [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption James Beck is charged with 1st degree criminal sexual conduct Local News Chesterfield man charged with molesting a minor for 2nd time James Beck was first arrested in 2015. The case ended in a mistrial, meaning he was out on bond during the most recent allegations.

- Crystal Bigelow has lived across the street from James Beck for years. When he first moved in to the Carriage Way mobile home park, she became friends with Beck's now divorced wife. Back then Bigelow says she never suspected he would one day be accused of this.

Beck was first arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor back in 2015. That case ended in a mistrial, meaning Beck was out on bond while the legal process started all over again.

"He came back home like nothing ever happened. We were appalled and floored," Bigelow said.

This past Saturday, prosecutors say he struck again. He's accused of first degree criminal sexual conduct, involving a girl under the age of 13. He was arrested on Sunday, just two days before the trial in the 2015 case was set to start. After the most recent allegations surfaced, that trial was delayed until March.

Bigelow says she's confident this time justice will be served. "He's absolutely getting what's coming to him. 2 1/2 years and karma has finally caught up to him, she said."

If convicted of the most recent rape charge, Beck faces 25 years to life in prison. He's currently behind bars, with no bond.