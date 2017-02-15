Heart check evaluation could help save your life Local News Heart check evaluation could help save your life Don't wait until you're in the emergency room to have your heart checked. Even though you may feel fine and healthy, vascular diseases can be a silent killer so it's important to stay on top of your cardiovascular health.

Certain tests can identify if you are at risk to have a heart attack or maybe a stroke. FOX 2's Deena Centofanti took the seven screenings at St. John Providence a couple weeks ago, and just found out her numbers are looking good.

The screening includes, blood work for cholesterol and diabetes; blood pressure; electrocadiogram; body mass index; ankle brachial index (that's blood flow to the limbs); plus the carotid ultrasound that looks at blood flow to the brain; and abdominal aorta ultrasound that checks for an aneurysm.

Once all that is checked, doctors can give you a pretty accurate heart attack forecast.

"The likelyhood of you having a heart attack in the next 10 years is one in 200 - very small number, .5 percent," Providence cardiologist Dr. Shukri David said of Deena's test results. "So, it gives us lots of information."

That's good news, but when the results aren't great you change what you can.

"You can lose weight, exercise, stop smoking, blood pressure and cholestol can be managed," Dr. David suggests. "These screenings can be lifesaving."

St. John Providence is offering the package of seven tests for a discounted rate of $60 is you schedule during February for National Heart Month. The tests take about one hour.

You can receive the discounted price (normally $75) if you call during February to schedule your appointment anytime during the year.

The Heart and Vascular Screening is offered at St. John Hospital and Medical Center, Providence Hospital, Providence Park Hospital, St. John Macomb Hospital and St. John River District Hospital. Appointments may be scheduled by calling 866-501-DOCS (3627).

You can get more information online here.

