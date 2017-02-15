Detroit Police raid Fentanyl lab Local News Detroit Police raid Fentanyl lab

"Good work Police. Get this stuff out of our area," said Denise Martin, a neighbor.

A drug lab was busted at around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on Beaverland in Detroit.

"I think this is ridiculous," said Martin.

Four children, all under the age of 10 were in the home. Their father was taken into custody.

The children are now in the care of their mother.

Police on scene say everyone lives in the home, and the mother claims she didn't have any knowledge of what was going on.

"I would have never known. They were nice people," said Marcia Chapelle, a neighbor.

Police say the man had a small lab in the basement where he cut up Fentanyl to sell as heroin. This bust is part of an investigation that has been going on for quite some time.

Investigators from several law enforcement agencies executed two search warrants on Wednesday, one on Beaverland and another at a location in Livonia as part of a bigger operation.

"We've been hearing about it all the time, following national news, state news, and here in Detroit. Fentanyl, heroin, it crosses all races, all socio-economic classes. It's a huge problem. It's a huge priority for the state police to try and do something with this problem," said Lt. Mike Shaw of the Michigan State Police.

Thankfully the children are physically okay after living in a dangerous situation.

"Just a little speck to breathe in is enough to kill somebody. This was a dangerous environment not only for the neighborhood, but especially those children."

"What are you thinking of? I feel sorry for the kids,” said Martin. “I hope they get a better home, because this doesn’t make sense. You shouldn't have this in your house."