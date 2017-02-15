Detroit east side family disappointed in police response to home invasion Local News Detroit east side family disappointed in police response to home invasion A family of four arrived home Wednesday afternoon to something odd.

"As I was coming home, I noticed the alarm was beeping then I noticed there was a shadow, then the shadow moved and was going out the back door.", said Delane Sims, home invasion victim.

She caught a glimpse of the thief before he ran from the house on McDougall Street on Detroit's east side.

The man was dressed in all black with his face covered.

"I ran back to the front. It sounded like some clinking in the upstairs so I called 911. I told them somebody could still be inside the house. They said to stay outside.", said, Sims.

"It's very scary to come home from work and find the house broken into.", said Jamecca Sims, home invasion victim.

Others in the neighborhood said they also called 911.

"I was just told, we'll get there when we can, no one's available right now."

The family waited outside, also finding their family dog had been beaten in the backyard during the home invasion.

"They hit my dog with a 2x4. He is limping. It's very scary. And they broke into the lady's house across the street a week ago.", said Jamecca.

Officers arrived almost two hours later determining there was no one else in the home.

The thief managed to get away with some jewelry.

Officers and detectives collected evidence while interviewing the family and neighbors.

"I don't think the police are giving us enough help around here. In two hours if I tell them that I think someone is still inside my house, I think they should have been here by now.", said Delane.

Detroit police say it took their officers some time to respond because they were already dealing with several higher priority calls, but they say they got there as soon as they could.

Shortly before police arrived the family did re-enter the home to take another look at what had been damaged.

"A lot of people don't even wanna call on police and they take matters into their own hands because of things like this.", said Jamecca.

Police have not made any arrests in this case.