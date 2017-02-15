Preparing for Day Without Immigrants protest in Detroit on Thursday Local News Preparing for Day Without Immigrants protest in Detroit on Thursday Workers across the country plan to strike on Thursday as part of a "Day without immigrants" protest.

Marches will take place in and around Detroit. Some local businesses will be closed for the day.

This boycott calls on immigrants to take the day off work.

The plan is to redistribute the pain.

"It is time that we stop looking at ourselves and stop by the administration in Washington looking at us as second class citizens because we all took a part in building this country."

The outrage over President Trump's immigration policies are reaching a fever pitch and come Thursday, dozens of businesses throughout metro Detroit will be closed in support of the day without immigrants strike.

"We got to stand and fight for our country. It's a country of immigrants and that's what it is."

Arnold Garcia is the manager of Sheila's Bakery in southwest Detroit. He says the business will be closed Thursday to stand with immigrant employees that are taking the day off.

"We are going to be paying our employees. Our business won't be open but our employees will get paid."

They won't be alone.

"It's not just businesses in Detroit, it's nationwide. California, Nevada, and Chicago."

Protesters are taking aim at President Trump's immigration efforts to build a wall along the mexican border, crackdown on on undocumented immigrants and ban travel from seven muslim majority countries.

"It's kind of sad you know to see families torn apart because of this moment. I hope it does make a difference some way some how. You never know.", said, Mari Cruz, supports protest.

Local restaurants will be playing a big part tomorrow.

Those that won't be closed will have a limited menu for their offerings.

A lot of people eager to see how this will impact Washington. So far no response from the White House.