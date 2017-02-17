Fire at Katoi restaurant in Corktown

- Crews are at the scene of a fire at a popular restaurant in Detroit's Corktown. Katoi caught fire Friday morning around 6 a.m.

FOX 2's Robin Murdoch is on the scene and says the flames have been mostly extinguished as of 7:30 a.m. The extent of damage to the restaurant is not known at this time.

The restaurant is at 2520 Michigan Avenue, which is near the Fisher Freeway and 14th Street. Katoi serves food inspired from southeast Asia, and was just named the #1 Best New Restaurant by the Detroit Free Press.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time. It's also not known if anybody has been injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.