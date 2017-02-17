Former Rep. Brian Banks sentenced to 1 day in jail Local News Former Rep. Brian Banks sentenced to 1 day in jail Former State representative Brian Banks, who had been charged with multiple counts of falsifying financial statements, was sentenced to one day in jail with credit for time served.

The sentence was the result of a deal Banks cut to avoid a trial on charges he lied to a credit union to get a loan six years ago. Instead of going to trial, Banks pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.

But the deal came with a high price: Banks had to resign from the Michigan House of Representatives.

FOX 2's M.L. Elrick asked Banks outside of the courtroom Friday if he planned to run for his seat again since he is holding a fundraiser. Banks replied with no comment.

Banks had 8 felonies on his record before these most recent charges. It's believed he took a plea deal since he's a habitual offender and, if he had been convicted, he could have served up to life in prison.