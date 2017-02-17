Sports doctor will stand trial for child molestation

- A former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics sports doctor will stand trial on sexual assault charges. Judge Donald Allen Jr. issued his ruling at the conclusion of a hearing near Lansing in which a 25-year-old woman testified that she was repeatedly molested as a child by Dr. Larry Nassar.

Nassar is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He has pleaded not guilty.

The woman says her parents were friends with Nassar and the abuse happened from age 6 until age 12 during family visits to his home. She says he rubbed his genitals on her and digitally penetrated her, among other things.

She testified that when she eventually told her parents, her dad didn't believe her.

Separately, Nassar faces child porn charges and is being sued by dozens of women and girls who say he sexually assaulted them while they sought treatment over a roughly 20-year period.

Nassar denies any wrongdoing.

Nassar is being sued by dozens of women and girls who say they were assaulted while getting treatment for sports injuries over a roughly 20-year period. Police are investigating.

Michigan State University women's gymnastics coach Kathie Klages suddenly quit Wednesday, a day after she was suspended for defending Nassar to her team.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report