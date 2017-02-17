Armed customer starts shooting at crooks at Roseville party store Local News Armed customer starts shooting at crooks at Roseville party store A customer at a Roseville party store fights back against a couple of would-be robbers.

A customer at a Roseville party store fights back against a couple of would-be robbers.

Two crooks came in covering their faces, one of them pointing a gun. One of them hopped on the counter when suddenly, he was confronted by someone else with a gun.

A customer was also armed and he started shooting. The duo took off and police believe one of them may have been hit.

It happened at the Little Brown Jug Party Store in Gratiot around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the customer had a license to carry a gun and will not face any charges. The suspects are not in custody.