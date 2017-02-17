Armed customer starts shooting at crooks at Roseville party store

Posted:Feb 17 2017 05:43PM EST

Updated:Feb 17 2017 05:43PM EST

A customer at a Roseville party store fights back against a couple of would-be robbers.

Two crooks came in covering their faces, one of them pointing a gun. One of them hopped on the counter when suddenly, he was confronted by someone else with a gun.

A customer was also armed and he started shooting. The duo took off and police believe one of them may have been hit.

It happened at the Little Brown Jug Party Store in Gratiot around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the customer had a license to carry a gun and will not face any charges. The suspects are not in custody.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories