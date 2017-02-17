Quincy Street residents live with blight for 10 years Local News Quincy Street residents live with blight for 10 years Rats, rotting wood and crumbling bricks -- two blighted houses in Detroit are both an eyesore and a serious hazard for neighbors.

From Christopher Gibson's perspective, it's hard to still consider them homes.

"People just come dump stuff here like it's a dump yard," he said.

As long as he could remember, Gibson says it's been the situation on the 8000 block of Quincy near Joy and Grand River.

"I've been patient for 10 years," he said.

Gibson says for years now he's been calling and complaining about the blighted home. He says it's about safety.

"The kids were playing in it. So I boarded it up. I didn't want them to get hurt," he said.

He's not alone. His neighbor Faith Stroud is dealing with the same thing on the opposite side.

"We got people throwing trash over here and they come in through back to try use it to smoke. What they call posting up," she said.

But the boards aren't enough in their minds -- they want these houses torn down.

"We'll put it on the list, it's on the list when we call back. It's on the list. No response," she said.

Gibson says he called and asked for a date the blight would be taken care of, but they couldn't give him one.

A call to the city from FOX 2 got an inspector to take a look only to determine unfortunately these homes fall outside the neighborhoods ear-marked for federally funded demo.

And because they deem it structurally sound and not a threat to collapse, it doesn't qualify for city emergency funds.

This means the people living here have to work with neighborhood managers and volunteers to secure the properties until new money becomes available.

The city says it's working hard to find the money at the moment.

Some with neighborhood pride are finding it harder and harder to swallow.

"It doesn't make no sense. They tear around us but won't come on this street," Stroud said.