Man with 'Albert Einstein' hair wanted for attempted abduction of 10-year-old at U-M Local News Man with 'Albert Einstein' hair wanted for attempted abduction of 10-year-old at U-M

“I hope he doesn't come back.”

The stranger is described as a white man, 50 to 60-years-old with longer gray hair that’s slicked back.

According to investigators, he tried to lure a 10-year-old girl into his car Thursday morning.

“Around 8 a.m. at the time the school bus stops there. He planned that at that specific time,” said Wonho Jeong, a father who lives in the neighborhood

He struck at a time when kids would be around in the University of Michigan housing on North Campus.

Colleen Lemus is a grandmother staying with her adult daughter and her grandkids.

“They are never out of our sight. They don’t go anywhere without a parent or a grandparent. But I’ve always been that way even when my kids were little,” said Lemus.

The suspect is described as driving a black four-door sedan and wearing sunglasses and a black leather jacket.

“I hope there isn’t really a crazy man running around. I hope they find him, and get him off the streets.”